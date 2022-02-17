The Colorado-based Motorcycle Roadracing Association is already gearing up for the 2022 season. Like most organizations, the past couple of years have been more than a little weird, but organizers are looking forward to getting back on track for a statewide race season that starts in May. On February 15, 2022, it officially opened membership registration and licensing for the season.

Anyone interested in joining, renewing, or purchasing a new racing license for the series can go to the official MotorsportReg website, which we’ll link in our Sources. Both memberships and licenses will be available through Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MRA also hosts a pre-season race school to get competitors up to speed for the upcoming season, and 2022 is no exception. To ensure that the season gets off to a smooth start, registration for that school—a requirement for those who want a racing license—is now also open. Dates for the school are April 8 and 9, 2022, which places them about a month ahead of the season opener that’s currently scheduled for May 7 and 8 at High Plains Raceway in Deer Trail, which is located near Denver.

Pre-season race school will be limited to just 50 entries, and priority will be given to those riders who commit to purchasing a racing license for the upcoming season. Only those who graduate the school will be eligible to race throughout the season, as well. Official registration for the pre-season race school will end on April 4, 2022, which is four days prior to the start date of the 2022 school’s first block on the calendar. A second mid-season race school will become available in July, following Round 3 of the 2022 season’s racing calendar, and registration for it will open sometime after registration for the pre-season school closes.

Racing is very much a team sport, as we all know—but it’s difficult to imagine racing without spectators. While circumstances forced many racing fans to imagine just that for the events that did go through over the past two years, MRA is looking forward to welcoming spectators back to its events for the 2022 season. To thank them for returning to watch some exciting motorbike racing, the MRA announced that it won’t be charging any fees at all for spectators throughout the 2022 season. That’s right—admission, which previously cost $12 a person, is completely waived all season long.

If you’re in Colorado or are planning to visit, why not check out an MRA event? Here’s the 2022 schedule, which is current as of February 17, 2022. Be sure to check the MRA’s website for the most current information closer to any event you’re interested in attending.