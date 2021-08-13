If you’ve ever looked at Yamaha Champions Riding School’s schedule and thought “hey, that’d be nice, but I live too far away,” then the school’s newest offering may spark your interest. It’s called ChampU, and it’s an online-only program full of videos, drills, and quizzes to bring the core of the YCRS two-day Champ School curriculum right into the comfort of wherever you want to learn.

Now, as we’ve seen in the past 20 months, not everyone gets along well with online learning. Then again, how many times have you turned to YouTube for wrenching help and inspiration? There’s also something to be said for the subject matter being something you’re already interested in, as well.

ChampU is available to anyone, anywhere in the world, as long as you have a working internet connection. The full Core Curriculum online course package is available as of August 13, 2021 for the special introductory price of $49.95. That’s a lot less expensive than a YCRS hands-on course, and that’s not even counting the cost of plane tickets or lodging if you’re going to one of those events from out-of-town.

Of course, practicing drills on your own bike, without the watchful eyes of knowledgeable riding coaches isn’t the same as an actual YCRS event. Still, it’s another way to learn something new, and that could make you a better rider.

Additionally, YCRS is offering this course as an added bonus to anyone who signs up for the more traditional, hands-on YCRS events. That way, you can take the video course home and review it at your leisure, long after the event is over.

The great thing about riding is, no matter what level we’re all at, deep down we all know we could get better. I don’t know about you, but it sure beats scrolling through your streaming service of choice endlessly for the millionth time, trying to find something you want to watch. Why not learn some new bike skills and then go for a ride?