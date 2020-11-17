Are you looking to get some expert riding instruction in 2021? If so, you’re in luck, because the Yamaha Champions Riding School just announced its entire schedule for the coming year. Events run from January through December, in various disciplines, and at various tracks. Let’s take a look.

Course curriculums include both Two-Day and One-Day Champ School, ChampDay, ChampGrad, and ChampStreet programs. Almost all courses will allow you to rent Yamaha motorcycles wearing Dunlop Sportmax tires, as well as Alpinestars gear and Arai helmets—so all you have to do is show up. Fly or drive in, learn lots, and take that knowledge back home to ride your bike—wherever that may be.

YCRS is also running a special discount for early-bird signups, now through December 31, 2020. If you sign up early, you get a 10 percent discount on your course. Also, if you’re signing up for the rather pricy ChampSchool, there’s a new option for the 2021 season that wasn’t available before: payment plans.

Less expensive courses don’t have this option, but ChampSchool curriculum registration will let you put down a 50 percent payment up front, then be billed for the second half a month before the event. ChampSchool tuition ranges from $950 to $2800, not including the cost of bike/gear rental, and/or catastrophic insurance. ChampSchool does include food and beverages throughout the course—which is helpful, because when you’re in focused learning mode, you don’t want to have to worry about anything else.

The full 2021 calendar of over 20 events will take place in Florida, Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington State, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and New Jersey. No matter whether you ride on the street, in track days, or in racing, there’s always more to learn. Pricing within programs varies by event location. To learn more about the training programs, including schedules, locations, dates, and pricing, head on over to YCRS.