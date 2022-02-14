GRMoto’s Yellow Arrow Is A Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Done Right

These days, nearly all motorcycle manufacturers have their own interpretation of a middleweight retro-style machine. The term “neo-retro” gets thrown around pretty often in the industry. Referring simply to new model motorcycles, hence neo, designed to look retro, these bikes vary in style. From the sporty bikes like the CB650R to the thoroughly vintage-style Triumphs, these bikes are as much performance machines as they are style icons.

The KTM 690 Duke-based Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is truly an exercise in neo-retro design. It’s round headlight and cropped tail section are the only features that hint at its retro-inspired styling. It’s svelte and athletic lines give it a slender aesthetic, suggesting that it’s a quick and nimble machine. Indeed, it is quick and nimble, as it boasts an extremely responsive 693cc single-cylinder engine—one of the largest capacity thumpers currently available in the market.

Unsurprisingly, the Vitpilen 701 is a favorite platform for custom builders to unleash their creativity on. Custom builds on the 701 come in all shapes and sizes, some crazier than others. Personally, I tend to favor those with a more subdued styling and don’t take away too much from the bike’s already good-looking factory aesthetics. One such build comes from GRMoto, in the form of the Yellow Arrow.

The Yellow Arrow is unmistakably a Vitpilen 701. No matter how you look at it, it’s clearly a Husky Vitpilen 701, albeit with a few choice modifications that really make it stand out. The best part is that GRMoto is offering the kit you see on this bike as a bolt-on body kit compatible with all model years of the Vitpilen 701. Upfront, the bike retains its round headlight, but this time with a small cowl that gives it a sporty aesthetic. The radiator receives matching yellow shrouds, while a large belly pan covers the bottom of the engine giving the bike a semi-faired look.

Of course, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is a performance machine, and GRMoto has fitted it with some upgrades to extract even more performance from it. Up front, the forks have been upgraded with Showa shocks. The bike comes to a stop even more sharply thanks to new Brembo M50 brake calipers and a Brembo RCS Cortacorse master cylinder. The finishing touches on the bike include a blacked-out factory exhaust system with a CNC end cap, and sportbike-style hand-guards.