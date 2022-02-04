The Yamaha R1 received a major overhaul back in 2015, then Yamaha’s initial iteration ran all the way to the 2019 model year. The following model year would see the Tuning Fork brand give its superbike a makeover, which borrows a few cues from the MotoGP YZR-M1 race bike.

I’m sure that everyone would agree that the Yamaha R1 isn’t the most affordable bike on the planet, and if you already have an older R1, it seems a little frivolous to buy the slightly updated version. Though, I’d be lying if I said that the “slightly updated version” wasn’t a looker in its own right.

So consider me a customer of Eight if ever I found myself owning a 2015 to 2019 Yamaha YZF-R1. The Japanese brand has been making motorcycle fairings and other pieces for quite some time for bikes in different segments, and it’s now developed a kit that converts 2015 to 2019 model year Yamaha R1s into the latest iteration.

Backtrack a few years when the 2015 model came out, and Eight was also able to recreate a facelift package for older models. The current selection of parts available from the brand is made from either plastic or carbon fiber, with the carbon option being the more expensive set to get.

The cowl kit will include the full cowl, screen, radiator shroud, oil cooler shroud, and ECU holder. You might not be able to tell the difference with the kit on as Eight was able to reproduce even the aerodynamic qualities of the front cowl. You can also install the kit yourself, as it comes with all the parts you will need for installation.

Look at that sweet carbon brake duct!

Now for the price. It sure beats the price of a brand new R1, but you do need an old R1 for it to make sense. Starting at just ¥ 136,400 JPY (about $1,200 USD), and topping out at ¥ 147,400 JPY (about $1,300 USD), it’s not a bad buy. Though, you will have the pay extra for the other goodies under and towards the rear of the bike as the cost mentioned is only for the front cowl. If you want more bling, you can also buy other accessories like brake ducts, tank covers, under-cowling, and seat cowls to make your bike even more convincing or awesome, whichever you prefer.