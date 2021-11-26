Valentino Rossi capped off his illustrious MotoGP career with a top-ten finish at the Valencia GP on November 14, 2021. To celebrate The Doctor’s retirement, Yamaha hosted the One More Lap event at EICMA 2021. The gathering allowed Vale fans to see the living legend take a lap around the exhibit’s short race track and share stories from his decorated MotoGP career.

While Rossi provided his trademark charisma and entertainment, Yamaha provided Rossi with the Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute bike. The special-edition motorcycle sports a one-off livery designed by Rossi’s helmet designer and good friend Aldo Drudi. Under the flashy paint job, the R1 touts Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) performance accessories.

The 998cc cross-plane inline-four benefits from a GYTR electronic throttle, slipper clutch, head gasket, radiator kit, air funnel set, and Akrapovic exhaust system. The GYTR handlebar set, handlebar switches, brake lever protector, and adjustable rearsets adjust the ergonomics for track duty while the Marchesini wheelset makes the M1 even lighter on its feet.

Gallery: Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute

8 Photos

The VR46 Tribute’s upgrades don’t stop with the GYTR catalog, however. Team Blue dips into its WorldSBK development for additional parts like the carbon fiber fairings, full carbon subframe, and 5.8-gallon gas tank. Chassis adjustments come by way of an underslung swingarm assembly and adjustable triple clamp kit along with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension and steering damper.

The factory-tuned engine also receives a Marelli REX 140 ECU, dedicated wiring harness, sensor kit, and WorldSBK-spec air filter. A full Brembo braking system helps bring the R1 to a halt while a Chrome Lite dashboard with GPS suits the racetrack.

In Vale’s 22 seasons in the MotoGP premier class, the Italian spent 16 of those years with the bLU cRU. During that time, Rossi captured four world championships, 56 wins, and 19 pole positions. His influence extended beyond the racetrack as well, with Rossi fans flocking to the brand for nearly two decades. The R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute may not be the YZF-M1 that Rossi holds near and dear, but it’s a fitting salute to The Doctor’s contributions to the Yamaha brand.