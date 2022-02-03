Honda officially launched the Vario 160 scooter in Indonesia in February, 2022. It’s a familiar model name from Team Red if you’re reading this in a number of Asian markets, but is likely unfamiliar if you’re in the U.S. Since it’s Honda, though, it shares an engine with various other models, which are also recognizable in multiple markets including America.

Now, the Vario 160 has been in the works for some time and was initially expected to roll out by the end of 2021. To be fair, I’m writing this on February 3, so we’re not very far into 2022. Here’s the interesting part for fans of modern scooters around the world, though. The Vario 160 uses the same recently upgraded 156.9cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single that’s currently found in the PCX, and is now the second 150cc scooter in Honda’s stable to bump up the power slightly from the previous 150cc version.

Will the ADV150 be the third? It seems like it’s only a matter of time, and some of the fine folks at Honda told us that it seems very likely, although they couldn’t say exactly when it might happen. I loved the one I spent time with toward the end of 2021, and would probably only love it more with a little more power.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Vario 160

6 Photos

Anyway, back to the new Vario 160 that just launched in Indonesia. According to Honda, that 156.9cc single outputs 11.3kW (about 15.15 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm, and produces 13.8 newton meters (about 10.8 pound feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm. It’s available in several colors, and comes with your choice of ABS or CBS. The MSRP in Indonesia starts at 25,800,000 Indonesian rupiah, which works out to about $1,794. In the U.S., the upgraded 2021 PCX with that engine starts at $3,799, while the Indonesian price is 30,945,000 rupiah (or about $2,152).