Scorpion Introduces New Entry-Level EXO-491 Full-Face Helmet

Helmet manufacturer Scorpion has been hard at work in revamping its model lineup. We recently talked about its newest adventure helmet, the ADX-2. This time around, it’s catering to street riders. The company’s entry-level helmet has long been the EXO-490, a barebones, no-frills, full-face helmet. For 2022, Scorpion is taking what was great about this helmet, and making it even better with the EXO-491.

Just like the EXO-490 before it, the EXO-491 is built around the same ethos—to offer the bare essentials in protection, comfort, and practicality, all within a contained price point. Speaking about pricing, the EXO-491 is possibly the most affordable helmet from a manufacturer worn by a MotoGP World Champion, at just 139.90 Euros, adding up to around $158 USD. Refinements on the EXO-491 include a restyled polycarbonate shell, which ultimately results in its compliance with the newest ECE 22.06 standard. Scorpion makes use of three shell sizes spread across six helmet sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit that prioritizes safety.

As for features, the Scorpion EXO-491 is similar to other more expensive lids in the market. It comes with a clear visor secured with an Ellip-Tec quick-release mechanism, making it easy for you to swap out visors, should you feel the need to do so. The stock visor is Pinlock-compatible, too. Lastly, the helmet comes with a drop-down SpeedView sun visor. On the inside of the helmet, the liner is removable and washable, and is coated with KwikWick C fabric. It comes with an emergency cheek pad release system, too, as well as a ventilation system that’s designed to maximize airflow on hotter days.

Scorpion ensures the EXO-491’s practicality by incorporating a chinstrap with a micrometric quick-release buckle. As mentioned earlier, the lid comes with three shell sizes spread across XS to XXL helmet sizes. It’s being offered in an array of plain and graphic options, with a total of 13 designs to choose from, meaning that there’s surely a Scorpion EXO-491 to suit the tastes of a variety of riders.