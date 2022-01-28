MotoGP: Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Reveals 2022 Race Bikes

In a little over a month, everyone’s favorite motorcycle racing series will once again open up another season of adrenaline-pumping, butt-clenching, nail-biting racing. The 2022 MotoGP season, scheduled to open in Qatar on March 6, 2022, is shaping up to be one of the most epic seasons yet. With several racers stepping up to the big leagues, new teams in the mix, and of course, a new defending champion.

KTM has always been very aggressive with its racing initiatives. For the 2022 race season, Tech3 KTM Factory Racing steps up its game and enters the premiere class with Raul Fernandez and 2021 Moto2 champ, Remy Gardner. It’ll certainly be interesting to see two world champions competing in the premiere class. No doubt, it’ll make for some incredible racing. That said, while we’re still little over a month away from the action, let’s take a look at the bikes first. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing recently showcased its race-ready RC16s, and I really think that the Tech3 livery looks awesome on the bigger bikes.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will compete in the 2022 racing series with a total of four riders and factory racing machines. In particular, Tech3's Herve Poncharal's team will once again support the entry of two exciting new racers: Gardner and Fernandez, the 2021 Moto2 runner-up. In both the Moto2 and Moto3 divisions, both riders rose to prominence through KTM's GP Academy and Aki Ajo's renowned setup.

Commenting on his first MotoGP season, Remy Gardner stated in the MotoGP official press release: “I am thrilled to start my first season in the MotoGP class. This is the dream of every motorcycle racer and I cannot wait to get started. We already had a few tests in 2021 that were encouraging, so I am very excited to improve myself, continue to discover the bike, and be able to learn about this amazing class with so many talented riders.I am also looking forward to working again with Tech3, getting along with the team, and continuing the relationship with KTM.”

Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez, who’s also racing aboard premiere class machinery for the first time shared similar sentiments: “I am really happy to do my first MotoGP season, and it is a great opportunity for me. I remember only three years ago I was competing in the Moto3 World Championship, and now here I am in the MotoGP class. It is an absolute pleasure. This winter, I prepared differently than previous years in order to gain muscle and get stronger. The MotoGP bike is so much more powerful.”