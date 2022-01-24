On January 20, 2022, KTM North America announced that it’s once again partnering with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association throughout the 2022 calendar year. The two companies first joined proverbial hands in 2021, a match that apparently worked well. Now KTM and its Pierer Mobility AG siblings, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America and GasGas Motorcycles North America, all pledge to stay committed to this endeavor.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with USMCA,” KTM North America CEO John Hinz said in a statement.

“With each one of our motorcycle brands, we understand the importance of providing the next generation of riders a well-structured platform that emphasizes coaching uniformity. Not only is the USMCA creating space for new riders, but establishing the foundation and fundamentals needed for riders to enjoy a lifetime of motorcycle riding and racing,” he concluded.

“We are truly grateful for KTM’s continued involvement and support as we continue to grow and expand in 2022. Their organization has been incredibly involved since inception and we look forward to connecting more riders to USMCA coaches across the country through their help of promoting the new Motorcycle Coaching app on the local level,” USMCA executive director Lindsey Scheltema said in a statement.

For those unfamiliar, the USMCA is an organization that provides certification for both street bike and dirt bike coaches in America. To get this certification, potential coaches have to meet a number of requirements. These include things like having passed a national-level background check, having abuse prevention training, CPR training, and concussion, cardiac, and heat illness training.

Several motorcycle industry professionals worked to create the USMCA as a way to help grow this sport we all love. Creating a shared set of standards that riding coaches can adhere to builds confidence in riders (and parents of young riders) who are looking for solid motorcycle instruction options. Having a basic level of health and safety training also ensures that coaches so certified will be able to help when issues arise during training.

In 2022, the USMCA enjoys a broad range of support from across the industry, from the American Motorcycle Association to Yamaha Motor Corporation USA.