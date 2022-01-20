In early 2022, BMW will introduce the CE 04 electric scooter. The futuristic model boasts an 80-mile range, a 1-hour and 40-minute recharge time, and a 75-mph top speed. While those specs allow the electric scoot to compete against maxi-scooters like the Yamaha XMAX, the CE 04 marks more than a new all-electric option for the segment. It also signals a sea change for BMW.

In December, 2021, the Bavarians delivered their one-millionth electrified vehicle, and the company has even more ambitious goals for the next decade. BMW Group brands, including Mini and Rolls-Royce, currently offer five fully-electric models and 17 plug-in hybrids. The company aims to transition both Mini and Rolls-Royce to fully-electric lineups in 2030. By then, all urban mobility models under BMW’s motorcycle division will also be all-electric.

The House of Munich hopes the aggressive shift will help them achieve immediate and long-term goals including:

Double electrified vehicle sales in 2022 (compared to 2021)

Sell two million electrified vehicles by 2023

Sell two million fully-electric vehicles by 2025.

Shift half of all BMW Group sales to fully-electric vehicles by 2030.

Deliver ten million fully-electric vehicles to customers over the next decade

Of course, to improve the feasibility of fully-electric transportation, BMW Group is also partnering with high-power charging networks Ionity and Digital Charging Solutions along with eRoaming platform Hubject.

“Electromobility needs holistic thinking and implementation,” stated BMW Group Head of Strategic Product Management Dr. Andreas Aumann. “That is why we don’t just offer our customers highly attractive electrified cars; we also make sure charging is easy and convenient.”

Currently, BMW Charging and Mini Charging programs provide access to 298,946 charge points throughout Europe. That’s a lot of locations to recharge a 2022 BMW CE 04, and it looks like the Bavarian brand has a lot more all-electric motorcycles and scooters lined up for the future.