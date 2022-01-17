Bad Winners Adds A Touch Of Tech To Your Husky Vitpilen 701

Bad Winners is a Parisian motorcycle custo workshop that has built a reputation for itself in the French custom bike scene with its designs. The workshop, however, did not limit itself to customizing existing motorcycles; it expanded its offerings to include bolt-on aftermarket kits for certain models. This resulted in it diversifying its customer base to include those after an OEM-plus look and feel.

Such is the case with its newest offering, an LCD instrument panel designed specifically for Husqvarna's premium neo-retro roadster, the Vitpilen 701. While the Vitpilen's stock instrument cluster is sufficient in providing the information needed for daily riding, others may find its small, simplistic style lacking. As such, Bad Winners has come up with a plug-and-play kit that gives the 701 a more KTM Duke-esque display.

This 5-inch LCD screen is shod in a stylish aluminum casing, and is intuitive and legible, and really simple to install. All you have to do is remove the stock instrument pod, connect the wires to the stock harness, and mount the new instrument panel to existing hardware. Bad Winners says that all connectors are the same as stock, and the kit is completely bolt-on and plug-and-play.

The electronics don't need to be tuned or adjusted; the set is ready to go. In addition to a revamped display, the meter also has a modified user interface that makes it very easy to adjust ABS and traction control settings. Of course, all of the necessary data, including speed, tachometer, gear position indicator, headlights, turn signals, fuel level, temperature gauge, odometer, and two trip meters are included. All the stock warning lights such as your ever-dependable check-engine light, low oil pressure warning, and ABS warning lights are retained, too.

The Husqvarna 701's full-color LCD instrument cluster costs 699 euros, or roughly $790 USD, with international shipping options available. If you own other neo-retro motorcycles and prefer a more modern instrument display, this isn't the only model offered by Bad Winners. Later this year, the business aims to provide a comparable setup for the BMW R nineT, Yamaha XSR 700, Triumph Thruxton, Bonneville T100, T120, and Speed Twin.