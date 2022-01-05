Harley-Davidson made waves with the Pan America and Sportster S in 2021. The Motor Company plans to do the same in 2022 at its World Premiere Event on January 26. While we’ll have to wait for the CVOs and potential new models, Harley is rolling out a majority of the 2022 lineup before the big reveal.

The Pan America hit showroom floors in April, 2021. Only eight months removed from its debut, the new heavyweight adventurer still boasts a few new features in 2022. Thanks to feedback from customers and critics, the TFT dash now features larger font for better legibility. Additionally, Harley extended the Vehicle Hill Hold Control activation to 3-5 minutes. Aside from the minor tweaks, the Pan America 1250 Special receives a new Fastback Blue\White Sand paint job.

Unlike the Pan Am, the Sportster S was a 2021 mid-year release, so the sporty new cruiser only gains Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic colorways alongside the standard Vivid Black livery. While many Harlistas eagerly await the new Sportster lineup, the tried-and-true Evo-powered Iron 883 and Forty-Eight return yet again in 2022.

Gallery: 2022 Harley-Davidson Lineup

6 Photos

On the Big Twins side, both the Softail Standard and Street Bob 114 ditch the wire-spoke wheels for a set of Harley’s Annihilator cast-aluminum wheels. Similarly, Heritage Classic 114 customers can now choose between black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or laced wheels. The Bar and Shield also offers the classic cruiser in both black and chrome finishes this year.

The brand continues to take the less conventional road with the Fat Boy as well. The classic disc wheels give way to a new 11-spoke design while the military-inspired logo undergoes a refresh too. Of course, the new Fat Bob has favored modern styling from the get-go, and a new waterslide fuel tank graphic resets the model’s rebellious roots.

The Touring lineup also sports new paint options in 2022, but the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine still powers the Electra Glide® Standard, Road King, Street Glide, and Road Glide. Per usual, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 is still at the core of the Special and Limited baggers with the Road King, Street Glide, and Road Glide rolling on Prodigy wheels while the Ultra Limited and Road Glide Limited opt for Slicer II wheels.

The Trikes get in on the fun too, with the 2022 Freewheeler now flaunting a new chrome and black v-shaped tank medallion and Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black two-tone paint option. The Tri-Glide Ultra ups the ante with an ornate Cloisonné tank medallion and dual pinstripes over Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black or Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black colorways. Unfortunately, The Motor Company hasn’t released pricing just yet, but the 2022 models are already rolling out to Harley dealerships worldwide.