Modeka Introduces Panamericana II Adventure Suit

Gear and equipment specialist Modeka presents its newest innovation in the world of adventure gear. The new Panamericana II adventure suit has been developed with real-world testing done in collaboration with Marta and Lukasz, who embarked on a 15-month, 57,000-kilometer journey, documented on their Instagram page Dream Catchers’ Journey. The new suit is possibly one of the most feature-rich offerings in the market, so let’s take a closer look.

The Modeka Panamericana II is a textile adventure suit that features a number of refinements when compared to its predecessor. For starters, the Panamericana II is available for both men and women, with several key elements refined to better suit adventurous ladies. It now incorporates large ventilation panels on the upper body—a feature which Modeka states was rather challenging to execute, given differing anatomical features between men and women.

Both the men’s and women’s Panamericana II suits also feature refinements to the fit, as the ergonomics of the sleeves have been optimized to offer a more natural riding position. This was done by incorporating new stretch-cuffs, as well as altering the way the sleeves are cut. This also gives the rider the option to wear their gloves either over or under the jacket’s sleeves. A nifty pocket on the left forearm offers convenient storage space for cards, cash, and other personal belongings.

When it comes to protection, the Modeka Panamericana II has you covered. It’s reinforced with 1000 D Cordura, and comes fully equipped with level 2 protectors. It garners a PPE Class AA certification thanks to all these features. Apart from keeping you protected, the Panamericana II suit also keeps you nice and warm as it comes equipped with a waterproof and windproof Sympatex membrane, which can easily be taken on or off depending on the weather. A removal thermal lining can also be found in the pants, making sure you stay warm from head to toe.

As for availability, the Modeka Panamericana II is expected to hit stores by the end of February 2022. For the men, the jacket retails for 399.90 Euros ($452 USD), and is offered in sizes ranging from S to 4XL. Meanwhile, the pants retail for 329.89 Euros ($373 USD), and range from S to 4XL. The ladies, too, get a wide array of sizing options, with the jacket and pants ranging from 34 to 38, and priced at 379.90 Euros ($429 USD) and 289.90 Euros ($328 USD) respectively.