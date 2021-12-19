Yep, it’s another limited Ducati on Bring a Trailer. There are 2,000 of these motorcycles out in the world, but how many of those bikes will have only two miles on the clock? I don’t think there is a lot.

So it’s quite a feat for a 15-year-old motorcycle like this to be in this sort of condition. Two miles is like a nice walk or rather heated stroll in the mall shopping for Christmas gifts. For a bit of history, this Ducati was made to commemorate Paul Smart’s victory in Imola in 1972, and it was acquired in 2015 by IndyCar driver, Graham Rahal, who happens to own Ducati Indianapolis. The bike has a clean title, and it’s being sold with the Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin.

The bike was made and delivered in 2006, but here’s a con that is not really a con in my opinion. For other bikes, having no registration is very problematic, but this bike is so preserved that it hasn’t even gotten its first registration done. It’s as dealership fresh as can be and it only adds to its allure.

If you buy this bike, you will get a 992cc L-twin that features Desmodromic valves, Marelli electronic fuel injection, a Termignioni exhaust, and a DP race ECU. Factory horsepower figures are rated at 92 horsepower, and torque is at 67 pound-feet. Even if this bike has never been ridden or registered, the owner conducted an oil change, timing belt replacement, and a sparkplug change in preparation for the sale.

Bidding ends in three days, and to get this bike you’d have to come out on top and top the $27,250 USD price tag. You can expect this price to go a little higher as the auction reaches its final date. Act now and act fast, because this bike will be gone by December 23, 2021.