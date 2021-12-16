This Pristine Honda CBR900RR Is Begging You To Take It Home

There was a time that 900cc supersports were considered the gold standard when it came to street-legal, race replica machines. Bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-9R and the Honda CBR900RR were seen as raw, unadulterated machines that brought racing performance to the streets. Back then, technological advancements like IMU-powered ABS, traction control, and electronic stability had not even been conceptualized yet.

As such, these bikes were reserved for extremely skilled riders, or as some would say, the borderline crazy. While today, a novice rider can hop aboard a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and drive the thing around the block with relative ease, thanks to its sophisticated electronics that make it virtually uncrashable, the same cannot be said about one of its early predecessors, the CBR900RR. This bike, which saw its debut back in 1992, was a completely analog machine pumping out 111 horsepower. Suffice it to say that this machine was a raw, fire-breathing, superbike for the street.

Now, if you’re a seasoned rider who has a penchant for all things retro, or perhaps you have a growing collection of beautiful, ‘90s era sportbikes, you’re definitely going to want to place a bid on this gem. This 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade has been listed on Bring a Trailer, and has immediately gained a lot of traction on the online auction platform. At the moment, the standing bid for this machine is at a whopping $50,000, and quite honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Finished in classic white, blue, and red, this CBR900RR is in immaculate condition, and has only 5,000 miles on the clock. It comes equipped with all original components intact, and recently had some work done in preparation for the sale. The selling dealer has changed out all four spark plugs, and performed an oil change for good measure. It features cutting-edge-for-the-time technology such as an aluminum twin-spar frame mated to a reinforced aluminum swingarm. The ad does note, however, that the upper fairing was replaced under previous ownership.

This bike rolls on 16-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax BT65 rubber, and comes to a stop by way of dual front Nissin brake calipers, and a single disc at the rear. As for suspension, it’s equipped with race-ready Showa cartridge type front forks and a Pro-Link rear coilover setup.

As mentioned earlier, the bike is on auction on Bring a Trailer, with the current bid standing at $50,000. The lucky new owner of this machine will get all factory documentation, the original tool kit, and a clean Delaware title. If this bike is of interest to you, then be sure to visit the original listing in the source links below.