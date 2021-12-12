Single-owner bikes are a pretty great find on used listings, but not a lot of them are like this. Having only one owner on paper is a great selling point, less black boxes as many veterans will attest to. This is a prime example of a great buy in the second-hand market, a 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000LE.

This model has roots that are intertwined with the MH 900 e, yet another sport classic from the Italian brand. We’ve covered another Paul Smart quite a few articles back, and we’re covering this one again just because it’s a rare bike from one of the most premier manufacturers in the world. It is also quite a timely listing as the legend sadly passed away at the age of 78.

The PS1000LE was designed by Pierre Terblanche, and it served as an homage to none other than the Imola 200 racer, number 16, Paul Smart. Metallic silver dominates the top half of the motorcycle, and it rides on a Sea Green steel trellis frame, a nice break from the Italiano Rosso we’re so used to seeing on plenty of Ducatis.

This, of course, is fashioned like a race bike, so you get a solo saddle and a very hunched-over riding position thanks to the clip-on handlebars. The whole bike screams vintage from the headlight cowl all the way to the incandescent turn signals and front and rear lights.

It’s no slouch either when it comes to the top-shelf kit. It came with some of the best suspension components for its time from Öhlin, and it features four-piston Brembo brake calipers in the front and a two-piston unit in the rear. The front calipers clamp on some massive twin 320mm rotors, while the rear makes do with a 245mm disc.

The bike revs out to 11,000 RPM, and it made 92 horsepower when new and a 67 pound-feet of torque. The engine layout is Ducati’s trademark L-twin, and it has 992ccs worth of displacement, backed by Marelli electronic fuel injection, and mated to a six-speed transmission that connects via a drive chain. Of course, Ducati’s legendary Desmodromic valves make an appearance on this motorcycle.

If this listing has piqued your interest, then place a bid on it as soon as you can. Bidding ends on December 16, 2021, and at the time of this article’s writing, the highest bid was set at $19,500 USD. For a bike this rare, and with a history this pristine, it only makes sense for the price to be this high. Oh, and just to be on the record, it’s got about 2,600 original miles on it. Happy bidding!