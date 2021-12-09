Honda Releases 2022 CB400X And CBR400R In Japan

Honda has improved its entry-level big bikes in the Japanese market by fitting them with improved hardware and more premium components. Similar to the CB500 range of street bikes available in Europe and North America, the CBR400R and CB400X now get a variety of updates which make them better-performing street bikes. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Similar to what we find in Europe, Japanese licensing restrictions put a limit to the type of bike certain riders can use. As such, motorcycles with displacements in excess of 400cc are, for the most part, for intermediate riders. Additionally, obtaining a license for higher-capacity two-wheelers is a considerably painstaking and expensive process. This is why bikes like the Honda CBR400R and CB400X are so popular, because they sit right at the edge with their 399cc displacement.

Kicking things off with the CBR400R, sporty riders in Japan will now be treated to more premium componentry such as the Showa SFF-BP forks. Similar to what we see in the CB650R, the Showa separate function, big piston forks offer improved compliance and lateral rigidity. This translates to a sportier, more engaging ride. Improving things even further, the new CBR400R now comes equipped with dual front disc brakes—a major step forward compared to the previous model's single, axially mounted caliper.

Adventurous riders looking for an approachable all-rounder can opt for the new and improved CB400X. Just like the CB500X recently released in the global market, the 400X features the same adventure bike styling, complete with a tall windscreen, LED lights, and long travel suspension. Similar to the CBR400R, the CB400X now gets inverted forks, and dual front disc brakes. It rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. However, just like the CB500X, the 400X is oriented more towards on-road use.

Both the CBR400R and CB400X are powered by Honda's 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 180-degree parallel twin engine. With around 45 horsepower on tap, these bikes are fast enough for young riders to have a good time on, while not packing enough power to get them into too much trouble. The CBR400R retails for JPY 841,500 ($7,404 USD), and comes in three colors consisting of Grand Prix Red, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic. Meanwhile, the CB400X retails for JPY 858,000 ($7,550 USD), and is available in Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.