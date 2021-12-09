FB Mondial has entered the commuter scooter segment with the Imola 125, a sporty, small-capacity scooter complete with sporty lines, and efficient engine, and approachable character. The Italian manufacturer, known for its beginner friendly, retro-style motorcycles, debuted its first-ever scooter in the recently concluded EICMA in Milan, Italy.

At a glance, the FB Mondial Imola clearly follows the traditional commuter scooter platform we see all over Asia and Europe. It's powered by a 125cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine equipped with a four-valve cylinder head. This peppy, yet approachable motor resides beneath sporty bodywork which gives the scooter an aggressive, baby sportbike aesthetic. The scooter's wide apron and angular edges give it an illusion of width, making it look bigger than it really is. It rolls on 13-inch alloy rims employing a beautiful ten-spoke pattern that's both elegant and sporty.

The FB Mondial Imola 125 is underpinned by standard telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock complete with a piggyback reservoir. The little runabout comes to a stop care of disc brakes on both ends. While not equipped with ABS, the Imola features a combined braking system for added convenience especially for riding in densely populated urban areas. The Imola features other premium bits and pieces such as full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and keyless ignition.

Apart from being a sporty commuter, the Imola was designed first and foremost as a practical machine. As such, it boasts amenities such as ample under-seat storage, and storage compartments on the front apron. The Imola is available in three colorways inspired by one of the most famous racing circuits in Italy. It's available in Rosso Tamburello, Blu Acque Minerali, and Bianco Tosa, and retails for an affordable 2,690 Euros, which translates to around $3,040 USD.