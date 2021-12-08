In recent years, Kymco has been flexing its muscles in thepremium segment by rolling out new and exciting mid-size and high-capacity scooters. At EICMA 2021, it showcased a number of its most popular models, all of which were updated for the upcoming 2022 model-year. Among the standouts at Kymco’s display booth were the new AK 550, a scooter that has been designed to lock horns with Yamaha’s heavy-hitter, the TMAX.

While expanding into the premium segment with scooters like the AK 550, X-Town, and Xciting, Kymco doesn’t forget about its roots in the small-displacement, commuter-focused scooter segment. For 2022, the Taiwanese manufacturer has released a barebones commuter called the Agility S. As its name suggests, the Agility S is all about shuttling you in and around town in comfort and, well, agility. It makes use of a traditional scooter platform—no fancy bells and whistles here—and offers a svelte build making it easy to maneuver around tight and crowded urban streets.

While the wide and sprawling roads in the U.S. practically eliminate the need for small scooters, hence, Vespas, Lambrettas, and other fancy scoots being seen as status symbols and fashion icons, this isn’t the case in most parts of Europe and Asia. I’m all too familiar with the challenges of traversing the busy central business district during rush hour on a big bike. Believe me, seeing all the little scooters zipping past me gets me all FOMO. That said, the benefits of being able to go where you need to go in a pinch are definitely worth it.

So, what exactly does the Agility S bring to the table? Nothing, really, and that’s where this scooter’s charm lies. Apart from your bare essential safety features such as LED lights and on-the-go amenities like a USB charging port, the Agility S is pretty much a barebones scooter. It draws power from a fuel-sipping 125cc engine pumping out 10.5 horsepower. Those looking for an even more economical ride can opt for the 50cc version, while A2 license holders, or those looking for a tad more grunt can go for the 200cc variant.

The new Kymco Agility S will begin rolling into European dealerships in the Spring of 2022. However, Kymco has yet to finalize the pricing for the new entry-level scooter. For reference, the outgoing model retailed for around $2,199 USD. Expect the new scooter to fetch about the same amount of money, if not, just a tiny bit more.