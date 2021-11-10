Upgrading your motorcycle’s suspension is something you may want to consider if you’re looking to enhance its performance in a competitive environment, or perhaps, offer some adjustability for added comfort. While most mid to premium-tier motorcycles are equipped with suspension components which are adequate for daily use, some folks really just want to maximize the ride quality of their machines while adding some bling in the process.

Indeed, when it comes to flashy suspension components which are sure to enhance performance, Öhlins is the go-to brand. The Swedish suspension specialists have decades of experience in the racing environment, and have spent countless hours meticulously engineering suspension systems for all types of vehicles. Known for its iconic gold finish, Öhlins recently released a more subdued design to complement the popular retro-modern bikes of today. The Blackline series delivers the best suspension performance in an elegant design, offering a timeless look that matches beautifully with the aesthetics of the BMW R nineT.

Now, the BMW R nineT isn’t exactly what you would describe as a performance-oriented machine. It is, quite honestly, a cruiser dressed up in sporty, cafe racer attire. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean it can’t be turned into an exhilarating machine that likes to be ridden on twisty roads. There are, indeed, a lot of performance-oriented upgrades for the BMW R nineT, and suspension upgrades are on the top of the list of many R nineT owners.

Öhlins has developed the Blackline series for the R nineT under the STX 46 model range, and transforms the otherwise relaxed and laid back retro roadster into a sharp, canyon carving machine. It makes use of a 46mm piston, monotube shock absorber, as well as a range of adjustability. What’s more is that the Öhlins Blackline STX 46 can be serviced and maintained, ensuring maximum reliability and longevity.