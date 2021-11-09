Singapore-Based Startup Scorpio Unveils X1 Electric Scooter

Electric motorcycles are gaining popularity at a blistering pace across Europe, Asia, and even the U.S. Many of the new and exciting developments in the electric motorcycle game come from new companies looking to innovate urban mobility as a whole. We’ve seen all sorts of electric two-wheeler concepts ranging from sensible to absurd. However, at this point, it’s clear that the electric motorcycle segment favors small, lightweight commuters.

The dense urban environment is undoubtedly the perfect place to maximize the utility of electric motorcycles. A country like Singapore, with its tight urban layout and expensive transportation costs could certainly benefit from the proliferation of electric two-wheelers. This is exactly what Scorpio, a startup based in Singapore, has in mind with the X1. Joshua Goh, Deputy CEO of Scorpio Electric, states that the X1 is the first electric vehicle to come from a Singaporean company.

“In its class, the Scorpio X1 will be the clear leader. We will continue to push the boundaries of design, performance, and technology as Singapore’s leading electric car brand. We’re also getting closer to sharing our idea with bikers,” Goh explained in a report published on iMotorbike. From a styling point of view, the Scorpio is clearly futuristic, while employing familiar design elements of popular maxi-scooters. It will surely make for quite the versatile commuter on Singapore’s busy streets, provided, of course, that the price is right.

The Scorpio X1 is capable of achieving a top speed of 105 kilometers per hour, or 65 miles per hour. The company claims a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge. Apart from the impressive electric powertrain, the X1 gets loads of techie features. It gets keyless entry and a remote bike lock. Scorpio has even developed an application that allows you to view your scooter’s information remotely. It even gets built-in navigation, an anti-theft alarm, and position detector, accessible through the application. Scorpio has opened preorders for the X1 for a token amount of $1,000 USD, and estimates a launch price of $9,800 USD.