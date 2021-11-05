Take This 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS Home Before It's Too Late

Few motorcycles of the modern era have revolutionized the industry quite like the Ducati Monster. Indeed, the Monster is largely responsible for the popularity of sport-oriented naked bikes that have become staples in the motorcycle industry today. What started out as a Ducati sportbike stripped of its fairings in the early ‘90s, has spawned several platforms of its own, and garnered global appeal.

The 2021 Ducati Monster is well and truly a technological masterpiece, offering a decent amount of performance, comfort, and tech. Some would say that it isn’t as monstrous as its name would suggest. However, the Monsters of the early 2000s, particularly the S4 range of bikes, were nothing short of raw, untamed, performance machines. That being said, an excellent example of a Monster S4RS has just been listed for auction on automotive auction site Bring a Trailer. It certainly isn’t a garage queen, but it looks to be in excellent condition, complete with a few choice upgrades.

This particular example is from the 2007 model-year, and is finished in an j conic white and red color scheme. A pearlescent white fuel tank adorned with red stripes sits atop a striking, red trellis frame. Standard equipment for bikes of this trim level were Brembo brakes and Öhlins suspension—top-shelf componentry hinting at the performance of this bike. It’s powered by a 998cc L-twin with Ducati’s signature Desmodromic valve timing, and is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission that features an exposed dry clutch. This particular machine shows 14,000 miles on the clock—not a lot, but not too little to classify it as a garage queen.

This 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS has a few notable upgrades. For starters, it features a full Termignoni exhaust system, aftermarket CRG adjustable levers, upgraded coolant lines, and frame sliders. It also gets some ergonomic tweaks with Cycle Cat aftermarket rear sets which offer a slightly more aggressive seating position. Other accessories include an integrated taillight and fender eliminator kit, and a Speedymoto triple clamps and engine covers. The seller will throw in the original tool kit and front and rear stands, too. At present, the standing bid on this machine is at $5,450. It comes with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.