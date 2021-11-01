You cannot go wrong with a scooter in the city. Sure you can take your Suzuki Hayabusa out to the town, but that doesn’t mean that you will have a comfortable time. Simply put, twisting and going sure beats clutching any day of the workweek in terms of convenience.

Yamaha has a stellar lineup of city slicking scooters for the global market. Demand for these models is through the roof being popular across Europe and developing countries. As such, and to address the ever-growing demand, Team Blue will be fielding new colors and slight updates to keep its scoots competitive.

The larger displacement models available get new colors. The XMAX 300 and its A1 license-compliant counterpart both receive the new Icon Blue colorway that can be found on Yamaha’s widely successful TMAX nameplate.

Meanwhile, customers looking for a bit more in the way of features over the XMAX models can opt for the XMAX 300 Tech MAX or the XMAX 125 Tech MAX. For either of these models, you will get a special dual seat along with leather paneling, aluminum footrests, and other additions to the cockpit of the motorcycle. On top of all of that, admire the new Dark Petrol colorway. Both the standard and Tech MAX models of the XMAX will be available in Yamaha dealerships starting November 2021.

Meanwhile, the NMAX 155 and 125 get new shades as well. Yamaha is making the color Milky White available for the nameplate. This is already on top of some big updates to the model in the form of a new face that was slapped on at the beginning of the year. The NMAX 125 will be available starting April 2022.

Then we move on to the Yamaha Tricity 300. Based on the Niken sports tourer, the three-wheeler takes the concept to the city and this iteration gets not one, but two new colors which include Petrol Blue and Sand Grey. Expect these models to arrive in dealerships by next year, January 2022.