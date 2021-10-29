Eccity Releases 2022 Electric Scooter Range In France

Electric scooters make perfect sense especially in urban cities around Europe. It isn’t uncommon to see folks strolling around town on weekdays, headed to work or running errands, aboard these lightweight, sensible machines. Bigger bikes and cars, meanwhile, tend to be reserved for longer journeys out of town, or inter-city travel.

As such, there are quite a good number of small electric two-wheel manufacturers a lot of us have never heard of. One of these is Eccity, a small electric scooter manufacturer based in Grasse, France. It first introduced its electric scooters nearly a decade ago, with 50cc and 125cc equivalents in terms of power output and performance. It even launched the Model 3, a leaning three-wheeler with two wheels at the back, and one wheel at front.

Eccity continues to run its operations in the south of France, with its scooters assembled locally, with parts sourced from suppliers all over the world. For the 2022 model-year, the company has decided to give its entire model range a design update, as well as bestow a couple of refinements to the features and components. For starters, Eccity’s entire lineup gets a design makeover. Gone are the dated, vertically stacked headlights in favor of a more modern and streamlined single circular LED unit.

The new Eccity scooters also feature an overall more minimalist approach. For instance, the handlebar is now exposed, and the cockpit has been thoroughly revised. It gets a larger, more in-depth full-color TFT instrument cluster which gives the scooters a premium and modern aesthetic. Apart from the revisions to the styling and tech, the scooters’ powertrains remain the same as before. The 2022 machines, however, do get improved front suspension.

It’s interesting to note that despite the enhancements to the 2022 models, Eccity has managed to keep pricing competitive. In fact, it has reduced the prices of all the scooters in its Arsenal. The smallest of the lot, the 50, is priced at 6,490 Euros ($7,528 USD), while the 125 retails at 6,690 Euros ($7,760 USD). The 125+, which features slight tech and performance enhancements, retails for 7,890 Euros ($9,152 USD). Lastly, the Model 3 gets a sticker price of 9,890 Euros ($11,472 USD).