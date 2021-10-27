Remember that delicious feeling of anticipation you used to get as a kid, the night before your birthday or a big, gift-giving holiday? That’s exactly what Ducati is keen to stoke every step of the way in its 2022 World Première journey. So far, that’s meant the Multistrada V2, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, and the Scrambler Urban Motard.

What’s next for your favorite Borgo Panigale-based OEM? On October 28, 2021, episode 3 of the Ducati World Première 2022 series is slated to appear on the company’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Rule All Mountains,” and the teaser image shows what clearly looks like Multistrada headlights. That distinctive beak is completely shrouded in shadow, but the shape of that shadow still stands out.

The description Ducati issued to go along with this image reads that it “will present a new bike that is the result of a meeting between cutting-edge technology and racing spirit.” Back in May, 2021, we shared spy shots of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak that Ducati has been working on. While of course the company hasn’t spelled out that it’s what we’ll finally see in all its glory tomorrow, it seems pretty likely.

While the bike shown in the spy photos was, of course, shrouded in its own levels of mysterious cladding by Ducati, some things were still visible. Forged aluminum 17-inch wheels were on proud display, and the test unit also appeared to sport a full Öhlins suspension setup. Although the test bike wore a whole bunch of don’t-look-at-me black paint, previous Pikes Peak variants have lead us to expect a sporty, tricolor paint scheme and probably at least a little carbon fiber.

In any case, we don’t have very long to wait before all will be revealed. “Rule All Mountains” will premiere on Ducati’s YouTube channel on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Chances are excellent that if you’re attending EICMA in November, you’ll probably be able to see it in person there, as well.