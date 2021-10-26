Royal Enfield has been very hard at work in expanding it’s already impressive model lineup. All the while, the company has stayed true to its roots, releasing only retro-style classic bikes. The company’s claim to fame, in large part, came from the 650 Twins—the Interceptor and Continental GT650–bikes which served as the company’s first global models, as well as its debut in the mainstream market.

Ever since the launch of the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has been building momentum, releasing a number of new models such as the Himalayan adventure bike, and most recently, the beginner-friendly Meteor 350 cruiser. That said, Royal Enfield has some impressive machines in the pipeline such as a 650cc cruiser based on the same platform as the 650 Twins. Additionally, the company has also patented the Scram nameplate, hinting at a future Scrambler-style machine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

While the official specs of the Scram have yet to be revealed, we do know that the upcoming machine will be based on the existing Himalayan platform. As such, expect it to be a thoroughly off-road capable machine, thanks to long-travel suspension and burly off-road ready tires. Indian motorcycle publication GaadiWaadi speculates that the Scram will be a more street-oriented machine, sporting a 19-inch front wheel, instead of a 21-inch setup. However, the same docile, tractor-like engine will be found in the Scram, making for a calm and relaxing ride, albeit one that could find itself lacking in power, especially on long freeway stints.

The Royal Enfield Scram is also expected to get the same navigation console as that in the Meteor 350. The tripper navigation system has proven itself to be quite the nifty companion, and will certainly be a welcome feature to the Scram’s urban scrambler approach. We can expect the Scram, as well as Royal Enfield’s other new models to debut in the global market early in 2022.