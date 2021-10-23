If you get the Triumph Speed Triple or any triple from the lineup, you really need an exhaust to make that inline engine sing its heart out. Thankfully, there is a multitude of options out there in the market, but these are the latest in the line of Exan.

Yes, that’s right, not just one but three exhausts are up and ready for your Triumph Triple.

The first model is probably the one to get if you’re on a budget or want something a little simpler in execution compared to the rest of the lineup. The X-GP has a rather retro shape, sporting cylindrical-shaped canisters available in carbon, titanium, stainless steel, or black stainless steel. The system also comes with a silencer and as well as the hardware that you need in order to connect to the stock exhaust manifold of the bike. If you want it, this system can be yours for €571.50 EUR, or about $660 USD.

Going a step further, you can opt for the CARBON CAP line of Exan. This line for your Speed Triple will have a carbon tip that caps off the either satin stainless, black stainless, titanium, or carbon canister. This model is available for €571.50 EUR as well, or about $660 USD, and it comes with a silencer along with everything you need to bolt it on the stock manifold.

Those who want the snazziest exhaust in the line may opt for the X-BLACK OVAL. It’s in the name, you get an oval canister in a more modern shape that can be made of light satin stainless steel, black stainless steel, titanium, or carbon. The same-ish deal, but it goes for a little more, retailing for €598.50 EUR, or the equivalent of about $700 USD.

On top of that, all of the systems are also EURO IV approved. You can check out the exhausts on the Exan website, and also check out of their online shop once your mind is made up.