In 2017, Honda discontinued the VFR1200F due to tightening emissions regulations. Ever since, Team Red’s touring category consisted of the Gold Wing and defunct CTX family. Now, after several years in development and countless months through the rumor mill, the 2022 NT1100 is here to revive Honda’s sport-touring segment.

As suspected, the new model leverages the Africa Twin’s steel semi-double-cradle frame and bolt-on aluminum subframe as well as its 1,084cc parallel-twin engine. In the NT1100, the liquid-cooled, SOHC, 8-valve mill still produces 101 horsepower and 76.7 lb-ft of torque but Honda tuned the intake and exhaust for even smoother acceleration. On the other hand, throttle by wire allows the user to adjust power delivery with Urban, Tour, Rain, and two customizable User ride modes.

Gallery: 2022 Honda NT1100

14 Photos

To suit the NT1100’s multiple personalities, a 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front end and single-tube pressurized Showa rear shock keep the rig balanced in all conditions. With 5.9 inches of travel at both ends and hydraulic spring preload adjustment on the monoshock, the sport-tourer easily accommodates a passenger and luggage as well. Unlike its adventurous relative, the NT1100 features 17-inch die-cast aluminum wheels fore and aft that favor long treks on the pavement.

The 60.4-inch wheelbase and 26.5-degree rake deliver excellent stability while the 120 front and 180 rear tires keep the tourer sporty. Dual 310mm front brake discs and four-piston calipers provide impressive stopping power. Out back, the single-piston binder mated to a 256mm rotor helps shed speed as well. If things do get out of hand though, the three-level traction control, three-setting wheelie control, and multi-level power and engine braking settings wrangle the NT1100.

Of course, the new sport-tourer also touts sleek new styling with aerodynamics designed to improve rider comfort. Equipped with a 5-stage windscreen, the NT1100 offers 6.5 inches of height adjustment. The side deflectors also keep wind off the rider’s shoulders. Further living up to its touring ambitions, the new Honda also comes with heated grips, cruise control, and panniers (65L) as standard equipment. The Africa Twin’s 5-inch TFT touchscreen display also makes the jump to the NT1100, packed with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The sport-tourer boasts an approachable 32.3-inch seat height and the base model weighs 524 pounds (wet) while the DCT trim comes in at 547 pounds (wet). Honda will offer the NT1100 in Matte Iridium Gray Metallic, Pearl Glare White, and Graphite Black colorways. Unfortunately, Honda hasn’t announced North American pricing or availability yet, but the standard European model will cost £11,999 (≈$16,500 USD) while the DCT will go for £12,999 (≈$18,000 USD).