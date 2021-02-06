For almost two years, rumors have been circulating about Honda using the engine from the Africa Twin in a new sport-touring motorcycle. Honda has proven it's willing to spread the engine around a bit with the Rebel 1100, which uses a detuned version of it. These rumors just got a shot of adrenalin, as on February 2, 2021, Honda filed a trademark application for the "NT1100" model name in Europe.

In 2019, we brought you a report from Moto Station, tipped off by a "very reliable source," that Honda was planning to bring back the NT line of midsize sport-touring motorcycles, something to slide in below the ever-growing Gold Wing. That same source suspected that a new NT would use the 998cc parallel-twin engine of the Africa Twin at that time, which would make the name of a road-oriented version the NT1000. Since then, Honda has increased the size of this engine to 1,084cc. It also introduced the Rebel 1100, which establishes the 1100 naming convention. Therefore, the NT1100 model name would fit perfectly for a new sport-tourer.

It's funny how back in 1990, the ST1100 was considered a large sport-touring bike with a mere 1cc more displacement than this hypothetical NT1100 would have (though using a V4 engine, not a parallel twin). Times have changed, however. Bikes have gotten bigger, heavier, and more powerful. The modern Gold Wing weighs 787 pounds and has a 1,833cc engine to move all that weight around. As good as the Gold Wing is, some riders don't want to or are physically unable to ride a bike this large. The only other bike Honda currently offers in the touring category is the CTX700, which may be a bit small for any serious touring.

It's worth remembering that just because a company trademarks a name does not mean they're actually going to use it. They could be reserving it just in case they decide to use it later. However, there's a strong case to make for an NT1100 to exist. It would be the perfect addition to Honda's touring lineup. The NT name already has a history as the NT700 in the late 90s, which utterly failed to replace the PC800. As a former PC800 owner myself, I wonder if Honda might consider designing an NT1100 with integrated luggage to create a new version of this bike. We'll have to wait and see.