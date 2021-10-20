Voge Unveils 350 AC Retro-Style Roadster In China

The Chinese motorcycle market is unsurprisingly full of bikes the western world has never seen before. Although recent years have brought us a lot of new models from China, there remains a vast array of bikes that have yet to become available outside of the Chinese domestic market. The increase in popularity of small to mid-size motorcycles across the world has further fueled the development of affordable, made-in-China machines.

One such company that has managed to make its way to the European market is Loncin, under its premium Voge brand. Interestingly, the brand has made quite a name for itself in Italy, with its products offering attractive value-for-money, especially among beginner riders and those on a budget. Voge's European model lineup consists of machines sporting displacements ranging from 300cc to 650cc, with machines such as the Brivido 500 and Trofeo 300AC being noteworthy models. Having said that, it appears that Voge's model lineup is about to get bigger, as the company unveiled a new bike at the recently concluded Chongqing Motor Expo.

The Voge 350AC is a retro-style roadster powered by a 321cc parallel-twin motor—a motor which appears to be a reverse-engineered clone of Yamaha's twin powering the likes of the YZF-R3 and MT-03. This pocket-sized motor pumps out a decent 42 horsepower at 10,500 RPM. Certainly, if this bike does make its way to Europe, it'll be an attractive bargain alternative in the A2-license category.

Engine aside, the 350AC is underpinned by conventional equipment for its class. An inverted fork, sans adjustability, suspends the front end; while a preload-adjustable monoshock handles rear suspension duties. ABS-equipped Nissin front and rear disc brakes provide decent stopping performance, too. Other features include a full LED headlight, an upswept two-into-one exhaust system, and of course, neo-retro styling. At the moment, Loncin has yet to announce pricing and availability of this bike in either the Chinese or international markets. Chances are, though, we'll see this bike rolling off showroom floors at the beginning of 2022.