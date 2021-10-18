Bridgestone, one of the world's most popular tire manufacturers, has been expanding its performance-oriented Battlax range of tires in recent years. What started out as a lineup of exclusively hypersport tires has branched out into sport-touring with the Battlax T32. With that, the Battlax range now includes an adventure tire with the Battlax Adventure Trail AT41, which was recently unveiled by the Japanese tire manufacturer.

With the launch of several new and exciting middleweight adventure bikes such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700, as well as the upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 660, there's surely room for new and exciting specialist tires for those looking to make the most out of these capable adventure bikes, especially in the off-road setting. The new Bridgestone Battlax AT41 is not exactly an off-road spec tire, but rather, one that provides confidence-inspiring performance on the trail, while remaining perfectly stable for use on pavement and the open road. This is evident from the tire's sculpted blocks with lots of notches for optimum water dispersal on pavement.

Underneath its off-road capable tread, Bridgestone has utilized the innards of its touring range for maximum longevity. The rear tire features a dual compound 3LC, which promises optimal traction in dry and wet conditions. The tire's rigid construction promotes stability on the street, as well as the ability to withstand rugged, unforgiving terrain.

Nico Thuy, Director of Bridgestone's motorcycle business, commented about the new Battlax AT41's versatility and capability stating, "The Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 is a road tire that complements the needs of the Adventure range. The segment of Adventure motorcycles type Trails and Maxi-Trails is the one that has recorded the strongest sales growth in recent years. Our latest addition to the market is a road tire, which provides comfort and safety for adventurous riders, regardless of the weather conditions."

The new Bridgestone Battlax AT41 adventure tires will begin rolling off the shelves starting February next year, and will be made available in a variety of sizes suitable for ADV machines of all shapes and sizes. Specifically, there will be four different sizes for the front, and five for the rear, all of which bearing the M + S (Mid and Snow) markings. The exact sizes as well as the retail price list will be made available upon launch next year.