No other brand seems to hold the old saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" to as high regards as Suzuki. I mean, sure, Suzuki has rolled out some new and exciting bikes such as the new Hayabusa and GSX-S1000 models in recent months, however, the rest of its model range—the 650 bikes, in particular—remain vastly unchanged. Apparently, Suzuki thinks that it can release only new colors for its bikes, call them 2022 models, and call it a day.

Is this really a bad thing, though? Having spent some time on both the SV650 and the V-Strom 650, I can say that these bikes, despite falling short in terms of fancy tech features and outright performance when compared to their competitors, are, for all intents and purposes, completely relevant despite not having undergone a thorough refresh for half a decade now. It seems that the V-Strom 650, as well as its more premium sibling, the V-Strom 650 XT, will remain the same next year, too, as Suzuki has announced nothing more than new colorways for the 2022 model-year.

The standard V-Strom 650 will be made available in the U.K. in three new color options. The firs of which is a classy and subdued pearlescent white, with subtle blue graphics on the beak. Likewise, a sportier blue with white accents is also available. Lastly, a black and yellow color option is available for those with a more adventurous palette, too.

The top-of-the-line V-Strom 650 XT, on the other hand, gets similar color options with a classic off-road racing motif consisting of yellow with blue accents. A blue and gray colorway is also on offer, providing a cool and elegant aesthetic. A white and gold color option makes for an adveture-ready aesthetic, while the black with blue and gray accents option offers a sleek and sporty character.

Underneath the fancy new colors, though, nothing has been changed when compared with the 2021 model. Suzuki has yet to announce the official pricing for the 2022 V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT, however, we can expect prices to remain the same, or if not, increase by just a tiny margin.