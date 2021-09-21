German eclectic motorbike startup Novus unveiled its One e-bike prototype at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the Brunswick-based brand has been hard at work, preparing its lightweight commuter for the market. Now, with development and testing in the bag, Novus is opening pre-orders for the Novus One with units expected to ship in mid-2022.

Featuring a carbon fiber monocoque frame, swingarm, 18-inch wheels, telescopic fork, the upcoming eclectic motorcycle weighs just 165 pounds. Despite its small stature, the One can withstand a payload of 240 pounds. With an 18 kW (24 horsepower) motor at its core, the Novus isn’t a slouch either.

Paired with a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, the mighty mill’s 148 ft-lb of torque powers the One to a 75-mph top speed and a 62-mile range. While that range may seem underwhelming to many electric customers, Novus claims that the electric motorbike can recharge to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes, keeping urban commuters on the road throughout the day.

Gallery: Novus One Electric Motorbike

While many European countries consider the Novus One an electric motorcycle due to its 18 kW motor, the suspension and braking systems closely resemble bicycle components. The fork springs are found in the steering tube, similar to a mountain bike. However, the front end offers 3.5 inches of travel while the rear shock provides 4.3 inches of travel. A two-piston caliper mates to a 230mm disc up front while the hub-mounted motor handles stopping duties out back.

Along with the performance-oriented components, the Novus One also flaunts an advanced electronics suite including keyless startup, three riding modes, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. The Nous app also allows users to monitor and adjust settings on the fly. All-around LED lighting improves the One’s visibility and the operating system can be updated wirelessly.

Of course, all that technology comes at a price. Starting at €46,284 (≈$55,000 USD), the Novus One isn’t the cheapest form of city transport. Those interested can pre-order the One for €1,000 (≈$1,200 USD) and the brand anticipates deliveries to start mid-2022.