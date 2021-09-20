In 2016, Aprilia unceremoniously discontinued the Caponord 1200 sport-tourer due to impending Euro 4 regulations. Since the brand ditched the category altogether, models such as the BMW S 1000 XR and Yamaha Tracer 9 GT have driven the class forward. Now that Aprilia continues to expand its lineup with the 660 platform (RS, Tuono, and Tuareg), Italian digital designer Lorenzo Coppo thinks it's time to revive the Caponord.

Originally powered by a liquid-cooled, 8-valve, 1,200cc, 90-degree V-twin, the Caponord 1200 produced 128 horsepower and 85.5 lb-ft of torque. Coppo had other ideas in mind though, preferring to base his digital concept on Aprilia’s vaunted V4 mill currently found in the Tuono 1100. Tuned for the street, the Tuono trim V4 generates 175 horsepower and 89.2 lb-ft of torque. That’s a considerable reduction from the RSV4’s 217 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque, but it’s a marked improvement over the old Caponord.

Gallery: Aprilia Caponord V4 Concept

8 Photos

Along with the V4 powerplant, Coppo also leverages Aprilia’s new daytime running lights design and iconic black/red paint scheme. However, the designer makes the mockup his own with aggressive, angular bodywork, a streamlined tail section, and sharp exhaust silencers. Additional design flourishes include a series of mini-LED brake lights at the rear while practical features like the tall windscreen, high handlebars, and a phone compartment add to the touring capabilities.

Aprilia Caponord 1200 2021 Aprilia Tuono 1100

While Coppo’s design would be an exciting new application of Aprilia’s proven platform, the Noale firm may have been one step ahead with the 2021 Tuono 1100. As opposed to the committed naked bike ergonomics of the Tuono 1100 Factory, the base model favors a more comfortable ride with a taller windscreen and handlebar risers. Aside from the monocoque frame and the V4 engine lurching beneath it, the 2021 Tuono still resembles the Caponord in many respects.

No, we may not see Aprilia revive Caponord anytime soon, but it's always fun to imagine the next models to come out of Noale, especially when it has a V4 at its core.