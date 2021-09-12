Whenever you think of Kawasaki, the Ninja might spring to mind first, followed by the Versys, then perhaps the Z-series naked bikes. However, the Vulcan S is a cruiser in the lineup that has its own following in the cruiser crowd, and it is new for 2022 at least in Europe.

The update covers three editions of the Vulcan S, the standard or base model, the Vulcan S Performance, and the Vulcan S Tourer. The standard S variant is the barest of the editions available, and riders who want a few more trimmings for a long ride or a fast one may opt for either the Performance variant or the Tourer. These models feature windshields, fairings, and other additions that enhance the ride whether long or fast.

Kawasaki also made a big deal out of the accessories with these two editions, stating that a “Kawasaki Edition is fitted with a selection of genuine accessories on top of that or on any Kawasaki model you can add your own selection of genuine accessories.” All this means is that you can ride home with a custom bike straight from the showroom floor, and the brand also makes it easy for your body to fit the bike with the brand’s line of Ergo-Fit options, which allow buyers to change the dimensions on the saddle, on the footpegs, control points, and handlebars in order to fine-tune to a specific rider.

Otherwise, the engine remains largely the same and receives no major updates for the 2022 model year. Kawasaki’s 649cc parallel-twin engine makes 60 horses and throws down that power at a manageable 7,500 RPM. This makes it A2 compliant as well, leading to more accessibility for riders looking and shopping in the middleweight range.

Just like the other updates in the Kawasaki lineup, it gets a set of new colors, which include Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, and Candy Crimson Red.