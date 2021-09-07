On September 8, 2021, Michelin Tire Japan is hosting its second annual Michelin 2Wheel Virtual Exhibition. It’s being offered in six languages: Japanese, English, Korean, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai, so a whole bunch of riders around the world can find out more about Michelin’s motorbike catalog.

It’s more than just an interactive product catalog, though. Since it’s the second time that Michelin has done a virtual exhibition, it took what it learned from the first one and has worked to make the second one even better. While there will of course be new product introductions, Michelin also says there will be some more technical presentations, information on the tires used in MotoGP, vehicle introductions with Michelin tires, and also some Michelin restaurant guide input, as well. After all, no one likes to ride hungry, right?

The cool thing about a virtual exhibition is that it’s possible to invite so many more people than could attend if it was held in a single brick-and-mortar space. Place and time no longer matter, as long as you give clear directions for access. The 2021 Michelin 2Wheel Virtual Exhibition starts on September 8, and will run through December 31, 2021.

The event is free to view at any time, from the comfort of your own computer, smartphone, or tablet. As long as you can access Michelin Japan’s website, you should be able to check it out if you’re interested.

Wherever you are, whether you’re coming to the end of your local riding season or you’re just about to get started, there should be plenty of new information to consider if you’re thinking about future tires for your bike. That goes for all kinds of bikes and scooters, no matter what kind of riding you like to do. If you have some spare time after the exhibition opens, you may want to stop by for a virtual visit.