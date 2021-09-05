Not to be left out of the party, the RC200 is also part of the 2022 model year update featuring a new design, livery, and features shared with the recently-launched RC390 and RC125. As the supersport cousin of the 200 Duke currently available in the United States, the RC200 is the smaller brother to the popular RC390 in the range.

The 2022 year model RC is a stunner of a supersport. The new fairing design houses a plethora of design changes that thoroughly modernize and change the way that KTM’s RC series looks. The update addresses several concerns regarding the first-generation RC series such as a larger fuel tank capacity for all models—now at 3.6 gallons.

KTM’s RC200 is also a recipient of the upgrades found on the other bikes. Instead of the LED headlight unit we got to see on the 390, the RC200 will get a halogen reflector unit, which can be considered a slight downgrade compared to the twin-projector set found in the outgoing model.

Instead of the TFT gauge cluster as found on the RC390 and the 125, the 200 will receive a backlit LCD display that shares a similar shape and size to the TFT gauge found on the 390.

KTM also gives the RC200 the same adjustable handlebars found on the 390 and 125. Riders can set up the bike how they want, adjusting for reach and as well as height. Unlike the 390, the RC200 gets non-adjustable upside-down front forks and a non-adjustable rear mono-shock.

Just like the new 390 and 125, the 200 also gets the same updated braking system which is lighter than the outgoing RC200, lightened wheels, a bolt-on subframe, and updated WP APEX front and rear suspension.

The engine is otherwise similar to the 200 Duke currently being sold. With 199.5ccs of displacement, the bike produces 25.4 horsepower.

The overhaul also includes a new pair of liveries, namely white and orange and black and orange colorways. The two color choices feature the RC200 decal with the new font, as well as a large KTM logo stuck on the fairings.

No news yet if the RC200 will be available stateside, however, it’s not too far off for KTM to bring in a 200cc supersport to pair with the 200 Duke.