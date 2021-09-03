There’s a host of motorcycle riding jeans on the market these days. However, unless your workplace institutes a relaxed dress code, riding jeans aren’t always appropriate for the office. For those looking for a more professional look, Bering’s Mils slim motorcycle chinos should look the part while providing all the necessary protection.

Whether you commute on a scooter, café racer, or sport-touring motorcycle, the classic design, and discreet protective features will look great on and off the bike. Constructed of 98-percent cotton and 2-percent elastane, the Mils trousers favor a fashionable slim silhouette. The stretch fabric also optimizes the rider’s range of motion. Bering lines the interior with polycotton for extra comfort and internal Dupont Kevlar panels provide protection at common slide areas such as the seat and knees and hips.

Despite the form-fitting cut, the French brand equips the stylish chinos with height-adjustable armor at the knees. The Easyflex protectors mitigate impacts in the event of a crash, but the curved shape and innovative structure maintain the Mils’ classic form. Along with the ergonomic shape, the protectors are both lightweight and breathable, making them suitable for non-motorcycling activities as well. Adjustable hip armor amplifies the pants’ protective properties and results in a class A CE rating for the Bering chinos.

Along with the four internal armor pockets, the Mils trousers also feature four exterior pockets that retain the timeless design. Bering offers the pants in S-4XL sizes. Of course, with the unconventional sizes, customers should refer to the company’s sizing chart before ordering the pants. The chinos come in khaki and black colorways. Both variants carry a price tag of €189.99 ($226 USD). Yes, motorcycle jeans are the most abundant option on the market today, but Bering’s Mils slim chinos are an excellent alternative that delivers both style and substance.