Honda Unveils Budget-Friendly XRE 300 Adventure Bike

Adventure bikes come in all shapes and sizes. Unlike what has become the norm, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, not all adventure bikes are massive, high-capacity machines meant to cover great distances in one go. There, too, exists a variety of small-capacity machines native to the Asian and South American markets. These bikes, as it would turn out, make for loads of fun, and are, in essence, slightly overgrown dirt bikes.

Folks Stateside can get a taste of what I’m talking about with the Honda CRF300 Rally, with its dirt bike platform and adventure-ready design. Incidentally, Honda seems to be one of the manufacturers which has been working hard in revamping and improving its ADV lineup. We got wind of the upcoming NT1100 sport-tourer based on the Africa Twin, as well as the newly updated Africa Twin Adventure Sports. While these two bikes are well and truly in the big leagues, Honda also recently pulled the covers off the CB200X, a small capacity adventure bike designed for India and other neighboring Asian countries.

Moving over to South America, Brazil in particular, Big Red has updated its popular entry-level adventurer, the XRE 300, making it better and more capable than ever. Launched in two variants—XRE Adventure and XRE Rally, this bike locks horns directly with other dual-sport machines such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yamaha XTZ 250. Unsurprisingly, the XRE is the best-selling lightweight ADV in the region. Honda’s newest updates to this adventurer are sure to make it an even bigger hit in the market. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

The Honda XRE 300 boasts all the telltale features of a true, blue, ADV machine. Now equipped with dual-LED headlights, the bike gets a pointy beak, adequate wind protection thanks to an adventurously styled fairing, traditional upswept exhaust, and long-travel suspension. As is the case with all of Honda’s off-readers, it gets a linkage-equipped Pro Link rear suspension for better rear wheel traction on all types of terrain. Other amenities include a passenger grab rail, a cushy two-up saddle, and a fully digital instrument panel.

The Honda XRE 300 draws power from a revised 291.6cc single-cylinder motor. Featuring a dual-overhead-camshaft setup and liquid-cooling, this bike is more than capable of handling the scorching temperatures and tropical climate in the temperate regions of South America. With around 26 ponies on tap, it’s sure to make for a peppy commuter around town, and a confidence-inspiring off-road rig. As far as pricing is concerned, it gets a starting price tag of BRL 20,390, which converts to the equivalent of $3,933 USD.