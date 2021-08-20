The Honda CB200X Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small

Honda has long been teasing a small-displacement adventure bike specific to the densely populated Asian market. With enthusiasm for performance-oriented, purpose-driven machines growing in the region, dozens of new and exciting models have begun rolling out from numerous manufacturers. The latest of which comes from Honda, in the form of the new CB200X.

In recent months, rumors about a NX200 were circulating the media. Supposedly derived from the Honda Hornet, the small-capacity ADV was meant to serve as an entry point for first-time adventure riders to get familiar with the versatile platform. On August 19, 2021, Honda put all speculation to rest when it officially unveiled the CB200X in the Indian market. The bike, which bears similar styling cues and premium features as its bigger sibling the CB500X, is indeed based on the versatile Hornet platform, and packs a decent amount of features and performance given the price point.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has pegged the price of the new CB200X at the equivalent of $1,940 USD, making it an extremely attractive option in the entry-level ADV sphere. At the launch of the new bike, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director and CEO of HMSI stated: “It is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. It offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

The Honda CB200X features the same engine found on the Hornet 2.0, a 184cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, with Honda’s patented PGM-FI technology. It churns out an adequate 17 horsepower, lending itself to a very approachable, beginner-friendly nature. Furthermore, it seems that Honda has upped its game in terms of componentry, as we now find a set of inverted forks, as opposed to the standard telescopic ones in the CB500X.

The new Honda CB200X comes standard with LED headlights, further adding to its upmarket look and feel. Adventure-oriented goodies such as a tall windscreen, hand guards, and a belly pan all come standard with this bike. So, too, does a fully digital instrument cluster. The lightweight adventure bike will come in three color options—Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, and Sports Red.