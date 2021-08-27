IXS Launches New Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0 Summer Gloves

Choosing a summer riding glove can be quite the challenging task. With so many options out there, it can be hard to find just the right glove which offers the necessary comfort and ventilation for summer riding, as well as the protection of a performance-oriented riding glove. Luckily, several options in the market have begun incorporating high-quality textile materials for comfort and ventilation without compromising on safety and protection.

Those of you who do a lot of sporty riding would definitely want to consider the newest offering from IXS, the Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0. The Swiss gear maker has incorporated abrasion-resistant, yet flexible goatskin leather onto the palm and outer fingers of the glove, keeping things safe and comfortable. The Carbon-Mesh 4.0 is constructed out of a polyester mesh lining, keeping your hands nice and cool in the summer riding season. For added protection, however, IXS has incorporated leather reinforcements on the palm, thumb, as well as molded inserts on the fingers to keep your digits intact.

The IXS Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0 gloves feature a protective carbon and PVC shell on the knuckles, as well as Superfabric padding for added comfort and moisture wicking. For a perfect fit, the Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0 gloves are equipped with a stretchy neoprene comfort cuff with a Velcro strap. As far as safety is concerned, these gloves are compliant with standard EN 13594: 2015.

IXS is offering the Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0 gloves in just one colorway—black, which isn’t really a dealbreaker, as it’s very easy to mix and match a black pair of gloves to whatever color of riding gear you choose. Sizing for the Sport Carbon-Mesh 4.0 gloves is from S to 5XL, and each pair retails for 79.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $95 USD.