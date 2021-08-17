This Mint Ducati 999S Is Looking For A New Home

Few motorcycles stir the soul quite like a Ducati superbike. However, out of all the performance-oriented supersports to ever roll out of the factory of the House of Borgo Panigale, it can be said that the 999 is the least favored of them all. This is largely due to the sudden styling departure from its predecessor, the 916, a bike which is considered by many as the most beautiful motorcycle on the face of the earth.

Maybe I’m just weird, or perhaps I’m just naturally a contrarian thinker, because I happen to have a soft spot for the 999. I remember seeing this bike for the first time way back in 2003 and instantly being drawn to its then-futuristic insectoid styling. Even to this day, the 999 remains one of my dream machines—a bike I would absolutely love to have in my stable. If only bikes like these weren’t so rare and expensive where I’m from. That said, if any of you folks stateside share the same fondness I have with the 999, you’ll be glad to know that an immaculate example has recently been listed on auction on Bring a Trailer.

Finished in a classic Ducati red paint job, this particular 999S is in incredible shape, and displays just 1,450 miles. It seems that the bike has been under good stewardship for the past 18 years, as it only had one owner prior to being turned over to the selling dealer. As such, it comes with all standard componentry as well as a few go-fast goodies perfect for performance-oriented enthusiasts.

The Ducati 999S comes with a 998cc Testastretta Desmodromic L-Twin featuring four valves per cylinder and liquid-cooling. Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and forged Marchesini wheels come as-standard on this track-focused machine. The bike has undergone some maintenance prior to being turned over to the selling dealer. This consisted of a camshaft timing belt replacement, as well as a thorough fluid flush and replacement.

Accessories included in the sale consist of a Termignoni exhaust system, a Pit Bull axle stand, and a motorcycle cover. As of this writing, the highest bid on this fresh 2003 999S stands at $9,000 USD, with bidding closing in five days. If you’re in the market for a bike like this, be sure to visit the original listing linked below to learn more and to place a bid.