Ducati introduced the Panigale V4 to a mixed reception in 2018. Ducati purists lamented the loss of the traditional L-twin powerplant while performance junkies salivated over the new V4 engine. Over time, the Bologna brand’s decision paid off, with the Panigale V4 re-energizing Ducati’s Superbike World Championship (WSBK) efforts.

While customers can technically purchase the same base superbike used by WSBK riders, modern noise emissions regulations don’t permit the Panigale to openly roar. Luckily, long-time Ducati partner Termignoni has a race-worthy solution with the 4 Uscite full exhaust system. Available in stainless steel with a titanium outer sleeve carbon end cap, the top-of-the-line system only utilizes premium materials to strengthen the Pani’s grunt and growl.

Gallery: Termignoni 4 Uscite Exhaust System: Ducati Panigale V4

5 Photos

The full exhaust consists of two pipes slung under the chassis and two more pipes routed under the tail section. To protect the rider against the engine and exhaust heat, the 4 Uscite also comes with an assortment of carbon fiber panels and heat shields. Meanwhile, a polyester Sprint Filter P08 air filter helps the Panigale breathe freely.

Of course, users will also need to recalibrate the Panigale V4’s ECU to adapt to the Termignoni exhaust, and the provided UpMap T800 device will do the trick. Once the hardware and software are installed, the V4 mill will gain 14 horsepower and 6.2 lb-ft of torque. With that added performance, the system also delivers a soundtrack worthy of the Ducati name.

While the 4 Uscite system is best suited for the track, the Italian brand also offers a road-legal option with carbon fiber brackets that help users relocate the license plate hanger, brake light, and indicators. All that performance and presence doesn't come cheap though, with the Termignoni Ducati Panigale V4 4 Uscite exhaust system retailing for €4,740 ($5,566 USD).

Devout Ducatisti may have been on the fence when the House of Borgo Panigale unveiled its latest flagship superbike, but we doubt anyone will scoff at the sound of Termignoni’s 4 Uscite system.