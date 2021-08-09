Get A Chance To Win A Yamaha Ténéré 700 By Donating To BDR

If you’re currently in the market for a brand new adventure bike, then you may want to consider what Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is currently offering. BDR is a non-profit organization centering on anything and everything ADV, and is giving away a brand new Yamaha Ténéré 700 in its latest Motorcycle Sweepstakes Fundraiser.

For those of you who are wondering whether or not this is legit, well, BDR has been doing this for sometime now, and has given away bikes before, including a KTM 790 Adventure. This time, however, BDR has raised the bar and is giving away not just any old Ténéré 700, but rather a heavily modified machine decked out with all sorts of off-road-ready accessories. We’re all pretty familiar with the Yamaha Ténéré 700, however BDR’s giveaway bike is truly impressive, and boasts a whole range of upgrades from well-known name brands such as Touratech, Akrapovič, and Oxford.

In total, the BDR Yamaha Ténéré 700 boasts upgrades worth $10,000 USD, thanks to functional and performance-oriented upgrades such as a full suspension upgrade from Touratech, Akrapovič exhaust system, Garmin GPS system, Scotts steering damper, and Cyclops LED lights just to name a few. The winner of the bike will also be treated to a complete set of 10 BDR Butler Motorcycle Maps.

Inna Thorn, Director of Operations of Backcountry Discovery Roads stated: “We’ve worked with our industry partners to turn this bike into the ultimate adventure machine. It’s set up specifically for tackling any or all of the Backcountry Discovery Routes. This is by far the most well-equipped sweepstake bike that BDR has ever offered, and we hope the community will be just as excited to participate in this year’s sweepstakes as we are to offer it.”

In order to join the sweepstakes, all you have to do is to visit www.WinT700.com, donate at least $25 USD. BDR states that international donations are welcome, however the prize can only be claimed in Seattle, WA, and may be subject to tax or importation limitations. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will help BDR continue doing what it does, and build and preserve its network of off-highway riding venues for dual-sport and ADV riding enthusiasts. The winner of the Yamaha Ténéré 700 will be drawn on December 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm PST at BDR’s official YouTube page linked below.