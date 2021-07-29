In 2010, Italian manufacturing specialists CRP Group launched the Energica project. By 2012, the firm unveiled its first Ego prototype before officially founding the Energica Motor Company in 2014. After a decade of dedication and innovation, the brand’s hard work is coming to fruition. Thanks to expanding dealership networks, record-setting sales, and technological advancements, 2021 has been the company’s best yet.

To celebrate how far the electric motorcycle project has come in the past 11 years, Energica will host the first-ever Energica Week from September 13-19, 2021. The festivities will kick off at the brand’s Motor Valley headquarters in Soliera, Modena. However, the global event will also involve worldwide Energica dealerships, with organized activities dedicated to the occasion.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, customers and dealers will tour the Energica factory and rub elbows with the company’s top brass. The event’s “Future is Electric” theme will also highlight the company’s innovations and sustainability. To align with those goals, Energica week will be a plastic-free event.

“Energica Week will be an opportunity to involve all partners who share our same ideas and values regarding environmental sustainability,” noted Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini. “The choice of activities and materials, in fact, will be driven by our green and sustainable vision."

The following day, September 18, 2021, the party will shift to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the final round of the 2021 MotoE season. With Energica representing the sole supplier for the electric race series, the brand’s home race will cap off the week-long celebration.

The race-weekend finale will be a redemptive moment for the brand after numerous electrical fires threatened past MotoE seasons. Just like the recent sales figures, things are looking up for Energica in nearly every sector. Hopefully, the first-ever Energica Week honors the progress made and supports to the brand's continued growth.