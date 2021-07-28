In 2021, even people who couldn’t care less about motorbikes might get excited when they see a Honda Super Cub. This, though, isn’t Super, and it isn’t a Cub. Heck, it’s not even a Honda. It’s a 1967 Yamaha U5, and if you Google the phrase “Yamaha U5” right now, you’re more likely to pull up tons of information about the upright piano than you are about this underbone, pressed-steel scoot.

Well before the musical instrument division of Yamaha decided to use the U5 name, the motorcycle division first released the U5 in July, 1965. Seeing Honda’s runaway success at getting a whole new audience interested in riding, Yamaha naturally wanted in on some of that sweet 50cc action.

First came the U5, shortly after which followed the ill-fated U5E Lady Yamaha, aka the Pink Lady. A 73cc version called the U7 Mate also made an appearance very soon thereafter, for those wanting a little more oomph. The U5 was also called “Mate,” and it eventually evolved into the automatic V50 and V70 versions, before evolving into its final form in the TownMate.

Back to this original 1967 Yamaha U5, though. It’s powered by a 49cc, two-stroke single-cylinder engine that uses Yamaha’s Autolube oil injection system. Yamaha introduced this system in 1963, making it possible for two-stroke owners to skip the onerous task of premixing their oil and fuel. According to Yamaha, this not only made their lives easier, but it also lowered oil consumption and the ensuing exhaust fumes.

This U5 has a blue frame and bodywork, with white side fairings. It comes with a two-up seat, passenger pegs that are mounted on the swingarm, a headlight and taillight fitted with replacement bulbs, and a center stand. Wire-spoke 17-inch wheels wear tires described as being “period-correct,” although it’s not clear what the age on these tires is from the listing or followup comments.

However, the previous owner did quite a bit of work on this U5, including honing the cylinder, installing new piston rings, engine gaskets, spark plug, and battery, cleaning the carb and installing a new valve needle and seat, cleaning the exhaust baffle, as well as servicing the oil injection pump. Further back in time, the seller says that all fluids were last changed in the late 2010s. The enclosed drive chain was also cleaned and lubricated at that time. The odometer shows 700 miles, though total mileage is of course unknown.

As of July 28, 2021, the bid is up to $1,500 on this vintage beauty. It’s currently located in Beaverton, Oregon, and the auction ends on Monday, August 2, 2021 if you want it.