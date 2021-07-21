Are you planning to attend the 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days festival in Lexington, Ohio? It’s coming up fast. The festivities will take place from July 23 through 25 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Since 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of seminal motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday, that’s also the 2021 VMD theme. The event’s Grand Marshal will be David Aldana, who featured in the doc. Bikes that appeared in the movie will be on-site, and there will of course be a screening of the film to round out the weekend.

It’s not all about the past, though—even at a vintage event such as this. VMD is presented by Royal Enfield in 2021. The OEM is also bringing several of its bikes to VMD for test rides. If you’re interested, you should be able to hop aboard your choice of a Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, and/or Interceptor 650 while you’re taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of all those vintage bikes.

Royal Enfield won’t be alone in offering demo rides at VMD in 2021, either. American Honda is also bringing some bikes for riders to try out. It’s worth noting here that if you’re going to VMD and also planning to attend an IMS Outdoors event in 2021, Honda isn’t listed as an IMS Outdoors demo ride provider as of July 21.

Honda is bringing several models for interested riders at VMD 2021 to demo. These include both the Gold Wing standard and DCT, the Rebel 1100 standard and DCT, the NC750X, the CBR300R, and the Rebel 500. Bring your gear, make sure your motorcycle license is easily accessible, and you should be good to take a spin if any of these bikes piques your interest.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days might celebrate the long history of motorcycling in America, but our attendees continue to be voracious consumers of new bikes,” said AMA Director of Industry Relations and Business Memberships Steve Gotoski in a statement.

“Royal Enfield and American Honda are selling some of the most unique and cutting-edge production motorcycles today, with many models evoking motorcycling’s heritage. We’re thrilled to have both companies on location this July 23-25,” Gotoski concluded.