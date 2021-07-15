KTM India is calling on owners of the KTM 250 and 390 Adventure to answer the call to adventure by organizing a special tour specifically for owners of these orange ADV machines. Dubbed the Great Ladakh Adventure Tour, the 14-day motorcycle trip will take participants to some of the most grueling terrain, as well as the highest motorable pass in the world with an altitude of 15,000 feet.

The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour is set to start on August 21, 2021, and will cover some pretty iconic and scenic destinations all across India. The tour will set off from Chandigarh on August 21, and will pass through areas such as Mandi, Manali, Rohtang Pass, Sisu, Khardung La, and many more. The Great Ladakh Adventure Tour will truly put KTM’s lightweight adventurers to the test, as it will entail these bikes to withstand harsh weather conditions, inhospitable terrain, as well as extreme changes in elevation.

One of the key highlights of the Great Ladakh Adventure Tour would be the journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. With an altitude of 15,000 feet, the Tso Moriri is the world’s highest road, where the air is substantially thinner due to the sheer elevation of the area. This extreme climb and sudden changes in climate will surely put both man and machine to the test. The entire journey will be led by professional KTM trainers to ensure the safety of all participants.

Covering a distance of around 2,300 kilometers, or 1,430 miles is no joke, as such, KTM is ensuring that all participants will be well looked after. The tour will be accompanied by KTM mechanics and expert trainers, as well as an ambulance and paramedics on standby all throughout the journey. Additionally, insurance coverage worth Rs 500,000 or around $6,706 USD will be included in the package. The cost? A rather steep Rs 35,000 or around $470 USD per head. Included on the package are full-board accommodations and meals for the duration of the trip. All permits, environmental fees, and other miscellaneous expenses will also be covered.