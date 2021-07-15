Add Some Style To Your Commute With The Sunra Miku Max E-Scooter

There’s no denying that electric scooters are beginning to shape the future of personal mobility. Electric scooters are becoming more and more ubiquitous in all parts of the world. This is largely because of more affordable technology, particularly from China. These days, just because something is made in China, doesn’t mean that we can expect substandard quality. Like it or not, quite a lot of our day-to-day items come from this Asian country.

One such innovation in the electric personal mobility sphere comes from Chinese startup Sunra. The company just recently launched the Miku Max electric scooter, a small, lightweight runabout with a funky design. It’s clear to see that the Miku Max is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. For starters, it’s unique floating seat design gives it a very futuristic aesthetic. Furthermore, it’s petite size makes it perfect for traversing the heavily populated urban environment, as well as around town duty in suburban areas. Given it’s small stature, the Miku Max has a load capacity limited to just 100kg.

This lightweight futuristic electric scooter posts some pretty impressive features. For starters, it comes standard with LED lights all around. It’s LCD instrument panel displays a variety of information consisting of a speedometer, trip meter, odometer, and even a battery percentage meter. The Sunra Miku Max is equipped with a 60V 20Ah swappable lithium-ion battery. This battery powers a small 800W hub motor which is able to return an adequate top speed of 45 kph, and a maximum range of 60 kilometers on a single charge.

Other features include a tiny storage compartment in the front section of the scooter. On top of this, the Miku Max comes standard with a USB port and a Bluetooth connectivity system. However, it does not get built-in GPS navigation. As far as pricing goes, the sunroof Meco Max is available at a price starting at the equivalent of $700 USD.